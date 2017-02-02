Meet Steam 2.0? Leaked Valve screenshots reveal major update incoming

Valve appears to be prepping the most sigifnicant update ever to its popular Steam PC gaming client, if recent leaked screenshots are accurate. Are we on the brink of meeting Steam 2.0?

Steam first made its way on to computer screens all the way back in 2003 and, well, it hasn't fundamentally changed much since, barring a new lick of paint every now and again.

However, screenshots buried in GitHub files and shared by SteamDB on Twitter seemingly reveal that an all-new interface is in the works.

What's interesting to note isn't just the fact that Steam appears to be getting a more streamlined look, additional customisation options, and dedicated sections for apps, movies, TV shows, comics and music – it's that Valve promptly pulled the beta build these screenshots were spied in.

That suggets this isn't just an elaborate ruse by a talented designer, but that Valve really is getting ready to reveal a significant Steam update – could an E3 2017 launch be on the cards for Steam 2.0?

Take a look at the best quality snap (above) for yourself and see what you make of it, but it looks pretty good to our eye.

