State of Decay and State of Decay: Survival Edition were excellent digital titles on Xbox 360 and Xbox One. The third person survival game’s mix of combat, stealth, resource management and community building was excellent and a truly unique spin on the saturated zombie genre.

At last year’s E3 developer Undead Labs announced the sequel in the form of State of Decay 2, which will be bringing online multiplayer co-op to the experience.

Ahead of the game’s release, TrustedReviews has rounded up everything you need to know about the game. Be sure to bookmark this page to keep up to date with the latest news.

What is State of Decay 2?

State of Decay 2 is the sequel to the very popular Xbox 360 title of the same name. The original State of Decay had players battling in a single player experience with fellow survivors, forging communities in the zombie apocalypse.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games 2017

Its sequel is taking the action adventure survival game online, with players able to team up and work together to battle against the zombie horde. Players will be able to enjoy the game solo or with up to three friends.

State of Decay 2 release date – When is State of Decay 2 coming out?

State of Decay 2 is currently slated for a 2017 release date on Xbox One and Windows PC. We presume it'll include Xbox Scorpio support, too. It will also take advantage of the Xbox Play Anywhere scheme where digital pre-orders on one platform will receive the game for free on the other.

State of Decay 2 coop – How does it work?

As mentioned above, for the first time in the series players will be able to team up online with up to three friends to survive the apocalypse.

However, developer Undead Labs has revealed it is not a persistent online world nor an MMO. In an interview with IGN, studio founder Jeff Strain explained that the game did start off in that genre, before becoming what it is now, with the team aiming to give fans “exactly what they want”.

Related: Xbox One S vs PS4 Pro

“This is not a session-based experience. It's drop-in/drop-out,” Strain explained. “The key thing that I want everybody to know is, it doesn't require you to be online. We've designed it very much with the intention of it being the easiest, most convenient type of multiplayer you can imagine”

State of Decay 2 gameplay – What can we expect?

State of Decay 2 looks set to refine and evolve the gameplay seen in the original game, which saw players scavenge for resources and build communities among the wastelands of rural communities left behind in the outbreak. Working together with fellow survivors, players must try and maintain order as long as possible before total chaos breaks out and you must flee to another location.

Unlike the first game, there will be no single protagonist. Instead, each character will be given different stats and traits, with each playing their role within the group to help everyone survive.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Again, speaking to IGN, Strain said the game world will be much bigger in the sequel. "I know SoD fans are hungry for details on number and size of maps, regions, kilometers of playable area, etc, but we’re not quite ready for that. For now, suffice it to say that the playable area is substantially larger than State of Decay."

State of Decay 2 trailer – How does it look?

Here’s the announcement trailer from E3 for the game:

What do you hope to see from State of Decay 2? Let us know in the comments!