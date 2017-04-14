Star Wars: The Last Jedi - First teaser challenges everything we knew about the Force

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here. Finally.

Debuting at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida on Friday, the two-minute teaser gives us our first look at the sequel to 2015’s The Force Awakens.

Let's cut to the chase. Here it is:

Now for some quick reaction and analysis...

We’re immediately transported back to the planet Ahch-To, where we left Rey and Luke at the end of Episode VII, at what appears to be the beginning of her tutelage.

“Breathe. Just breathe. Now… reach out. What do you see?” asks Luke.

Rey replies: “Light. Darkness. The Balance. It is so much bigger” before the trailer cuts to her wielding a light saber upon a mountain top and a longer action sequence.

Gulp.

Could this mean, in his exile, Luke has accepted its the battle between the extremes of Jedi (light) and Sith (dark) are what's upsetting the balance of the force, and thus neither can remain?

The trailer concludes with a Luke making a stunning vow, while offering an explanation for the choice of title.

“I only know one truth,” he says while appearing in silhouette, “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

Is this further proof Luke's vision of light and dark forces being equally culpable for the imbalance? Or is he simply admitting the Jedi religion is defunct and the use of the Force can no longer deal in such absolutes?

In between, we get a glimpse of Poe, Finn, BB-8 and Kylo Ren while there’s plenty of action involving the First Order. There's also what appears to be a longer flashback of the destruction of Luke's Jedi training school.

The film is released worldwide on December 15.

How do you interpret this first teaser trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.