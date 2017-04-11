Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic set for surprise remake?

Star Wars: Knights of the old Republic is remembered by many as one of the best Star Wars games ever made, and it seems there could be a remake on the horizon.

Or is that a "revieval"? According to games journalist Liam Robertson, speaking on the SWGameOutpost podcast (via), Bioware Austin has been working on a KOTOR "remake/revival" for some time.

The RPG was a hit when it launched on PC and Xbox in 2003, before spawning a mobile spin-off for iOS in 2013 and Android in 2014.

Here's what Robertson, who has a decent track record with this stuff, told the podcast:

"I’ve learned now that [BioWare Austin is] pretty much now exclusively working on Star Wars games and they’re going to be doing that for the indefinite future.

"What they’re currently working on right now—and I have this on good authority—is a sort of remake/revival of Knights of the Old Republic.

"I don’t know when this is set to come out, but it has been in development for a little while now. I don’t really know how that game’ll end up.

"I’ve heard that it isn’t exactly a remake anymore, but it started as a remake/revival. Now it’s kind of going from that blueprint in sort of its own original thing.

"I guess we’ll see what that turns out to be, but they are prototyping it right now.”

Taking place around 4,000 years before the events seen in the prequel and "classic" trilogies, Knights of the Old Republic was an RPG that offered a large amount of freedom and player agency.

Needless to say, this latest rumour remains just that for now, and Bioware Austin has yet to confirm any of the information shared by Robertson, so apply the usual pinch of salt approach.

But with the increasing amount of Star Wars-related media and products that have been cropping up to support the new yearly movie release cycle, we wouldn't be surprised to see one of the best Star Wars games given the remake treatment.

Let us know what you think of the rumour in the comments.