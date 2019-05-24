Star Wars: Episode IX release date is May 24 2019... for now

The final installment of the third Star Wars trilogy will hit theaters on May 24 2019, Lucasfilm and Disney announced today.

The as-yet-unnamed Star Wars: Episode IX will arrive less than 18 months after December’s Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

While a return to the traditional summer release window will be welcome for Star Wars veterans after consecutive Christmas releases, we wouldn’t go booking the day off work just yet.

The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were originally scheduled to arrive in May and were pushed back until December 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Just this month we saw the first teaser trailer for Episode VIII, which hinted at a dramatic revision of how we’ve come to understand the Force.

As well as the Episode IX release date, Lucasfilm and Disney also announced when the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga will arrive.

The Steven Spielberg-directed, Harrison Ford-starring Indy V will land on July 10 2020. That's a delay of a year, compared with the initial July 2019 prognosis.

Are you most excited for Indy V or Star Wars IX? Or is that the dumbest question over, following the travesty of Indy IV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.