Before we begin, bear in mind that this post contains spoilers for every Star Wars movie, including The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi News – The latest leaks, rumours and news

Update: Disney has confirmed that the next Star Wars movie, until now described as Episode VIII, will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in a post to Twitter.

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi plot – What can we expect?

The upcoming movie follows 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, continuing the ongoing Skywalker saga. The story is set to resume immediately following the events of the previous movie, with many characters set to reprise their roles – including Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and the late Carrie Fisher. John Williams has also returned to score the movie.

This will be Johnson's first time directing a Star Wars movie, following on from The Force Awakens, which was directed by J. J. Abrams. Speaking about the experience of taking over the project back in 2014, Johnson said:

"I'm just starting into it, but so far, honestly, it's the most fun I've ever had writing. It's just joyous. But also for me personally, I grew up not just watching those movies but playing with those toys, so as a little kid, the first movies I was making in my head were set in this world. A big part of it is that direct connection, almost like an automatic jacking back into childhood in a weird way. But I don't know, ask me again in a few years and we'll be able to talk about that."

In an interview with USA Today in January 2017 Johnson said: "I don't want to skip ahead two years. I want to see the very next moment of what happens". He revealed that Rey and Luke's relationship is the key relationship in the movie, and that addressing why Luke is in self-imposed exile on Ahch-To and what he'll do next is a "large part of the movie". He added: "[Rey's] taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential."

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi Release Date – When does Episode 8 premiere?

Despite only just receiving a full title, Episode VIII was actually announced way back in 2012, when Disney acquired Lucasfilm. The movie is being produced by Ram Bergman (Looper, Don Jon), with director Rian Craig Johnson (Looper, Breaking Bad) at the helm. Principal photography ended in July 2016, with the film due to release in UK cinemas on December 15, 2017. The sequel, still only titled as Episode IX, is scheduled for a 2019 release.

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi trailers – Official videos from Disney

There haven’t been any teaser trailers just yet, although they’re certainly on the way. However, the official Star Wars YouTube channel has already posted two videos about the movie, which you’ll find below:

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi Cast and Characters – Who's back, and who's new?

Here's a list of Star Wars: The Last Jedi actors and characters, as announced so far:

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Carrie Fisher as General leia Organa

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren

Daisy Ridley as Rey

John Boyega as Finn

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron

Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata

Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux

Anthony Dnaiels as C-3PO

Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma

Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke

Benicio del Toro as a villain

Peter Mayhew and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca

Mike Quinn as Nien Nunb

Timothy M. Rose as Admiral Ackbar

Billie Lourd as Lietuenant Connix

Simon Pegg as Unkar Plutt

Jimmy Vee as R2-D2

Tom Hardy as Stormtrooper

Gary Barlow as Stormtrooper

Gareth Edwards (Rogue One director) cameo

Warwick Davis in unspecified role

Noah Segan in unspecified role

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi – What’s happening with Carrie Fisher?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is particularly interesting for fans of the franchise as it will be Carrie Fisher's last movie, after the actress passed away unexpectedly at the end of 2016. The actress had finished shooting her scenes for the film already, so Episode 8 won't be impacted significantly.

However, there is concern about how Fisher's passing will affect Episode IX; Variety and Reuters both report that she was slated for a key role in the movie. Disney has not yet revealed how the death will be addressed, but Lucasfilm has confirmed that Fisher's performance won't be created using CGI for the film.

Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia Organa in several Star Wars films, passed away unexpectedly late last year

Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi leaked script – Is it legit?

Major spoiler warning here

, folks. Back in 2016, details of a leaked script were posted to Reddit. Is it legitimate? Well it's hard to say. Many of the details seem credible, although the post listed the movie's working title as 'Echoes of the Dark Side'. We now know that the actual title is 'The Last Jedi', which could serve to discount the script leak – alternatively, the title may have just been changed.

In any case, the post reveals a number of potential important plot points about the next Star Wars movie – click here for the full post. Alternatively, here are a few of the main spoilers (which haven't been verified):

There are three plot threads (Rey, Finn, Kylo) that don't converge until the final act

Rey trains with Luke, Finn and Poe are captured by Kylo Ren

Rey is the reincarnation of Anakin Skywalker, and thus Luke's father (really?)

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-wan to guide Luke

Kylo tortures Finn to draw Rey out of hiding

Of course, we should reiterate that this could be a complete hoax, so try not to read into any of this too much.

