Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer leaks ahead of official reveal

The debut trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2 has emerged online ahead of its planned reveal this weekend.

Featuring heroes, units and maps from Force Awakens and the infamously terrible prequel trilogy, Battlefront 2 is building upon its predecessor in some interesting ways.

One of the major new additions seems to be a single-player campaign, which takes centre stage in the brief bit of footage we’ve seen.

bf2 from TheSpicinberg on Vimeo.

It looks pretty fantastic, and is hopefully a solid improvement over 2015’s somewhat limited yet spectacular shooter.

During the trailer the likes of Yoda, Darth Maul, Kylo Ren and Rey make an appearance. The solo campaign will follow an original character and a presumably new story taking place after the destruction of the Death Star in Return of the Jedi.

Intergalactic space battles are thing, too. Pilots are no longer limited to a restricted amount of airspace looming above the battlefield. Tauntauns also make appearance, and we really hope they serve as furry, in-game vehicles.

Electronic Arts and DICE may reveal more about Battlefront 2 during the Star Wars Celebration this weekend. We may have to wait until E3 2017 for a release date, though.

Watch: E3 2017

What are your thoughts on the new trailer? Let us know in the comments below!