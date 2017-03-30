Star Wars Battlefront 2 to reveal its first trailer next month

Electronic Arts and DICE have confirmed that the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront 2 will debut at this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

Set to take place on April 15, the Battlefront 2 panel will be streamed online for all to see at 7:30PM GMT.

Developers from DICE, Criterion and Motive will be present to discuss the game’s setting and mechanics as well as showcasing the very first trailer.

Related: Persona 5 Review

Electronic Arts confirmed last year that Star Wars Battlefront 2 is scheduled to launch during the 2017 holiday season. We're bound to see a bunch of gameplay at E3 2017, too.

"Our next Star Wars Battlefront will be even bigger, taking players into more locations and allowing them to play with more heroes and characters across multiple Star Wars eras," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

"There will be new ways to play, including an all new single-player campaign and much, much more that we are excited to share with our players in the months ahead."

Watch: Mass Effect Andromeda Review

We’ll be sure to deliver all coverage once the trailer drops later next month. Keep it locked to TrustedReviews for all your Battlefront 2 news.