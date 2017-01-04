Star Wars: A New Hope could be about to land in 4K

Rogue One may have been and gone, but Star Wars fever never truly dies down, and with talk of a 4K version of A New Hope there's plenty to get excited about.

But before you get too worked up, there's absolutely no guarantee we'll see the Ultra HD version of Lucas' classic any time soon.

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards revealed the existence of the 4K restoration in an interview, saying he has been lucky enough to see the UHD cut during the time he spent preparing for his first foray into the Star Wars universe.

“On day one, we were in Lucasfilm in San Francisco with Industrial Light and Magic and John Knoll, our supervisor, he said that they’ve got a brand new 4K restoration print of A New Hope – it had literally just been finished,” Edwards said in an interview with Little White Lies.

"He suggested we sit and watch it. Obviously, I was up for that. Me, the writer, lots of the story people and John all sat down, we all had our little notepads, we were all ready for this. I’ll add that I’ve seen A New Hope hundreds of times.

“So I was sat there, ready to take notes and really delve under the surface of the film. You have the Fox fanfare, then scrolling text with ‘A long time ago…’, and then the main music begins.

"Next thing we knew it had ended, and we looked around to one another and just thought – shit, we didn’t take any notes. You can’t watch it without getting carried away.

"It’s really hard to get into an analytical filmmaker headspace with this film. It just turns you into a child."

Unfortunately, the director didn't reveal any plans for a theatrical release, and it remains unclear just when we'll hear more about the Ultra HD version of A New Hope.

That said, Edwards' comments seem to suggest the newly restored film is finished so we're hoping to hear something about a release this year.

Let us know if you'd want to see a 4K version of A New Hope in the comments.