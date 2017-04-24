Is Spotify about to enter the hardware game? Reports say wearable on the way

Spotify is preparing to enter the hardware game, judging by job opportunities recently posted online.

The firm is seeking a senior hardware product manager that could “deliver hardware directly from Spotify to existing and new customers.”

A “trusted source” at ZatsNotFunny says this product is a “wearable.”

Spotify didn’t go into specifics on the type of hardware it has in mind, but the posting outlines a “category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo and Snap Spectacles.”

This appears to suggest Spotify has something completely new in mind that could have a knock on impact across the rest of the tech industry.

Is Spotify working on some sort of wearable device, as the original report suggests? Perhaps it's a new breed of voice-controlled connected speaker or perhaps even specs with built-in headphones?

There are more clues within the other job listings. There’s a product manager position available where the successful candidate will be working with “major external platform providers within the voice space.”

Meanwhile another product manager will be working on teams “dedicated to building the components of the Spotify conversational interface."

While there’s no guarantee the latter two positions involve working on the hardware project, there’s at least a hint Spotify is taking voice commands more seriously.

What do you think Spotify is up to? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.