There’s finally a way to listen to Spotify on an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has been available for almost two years now, but one of the biggest iOS players has failed to embrace the smartwatch.

There’s still no official Spotify app for Apple Watch, but pretty soon there’ll be a means for Premium subscribers to save offline playlists on their wearable device.

The Spotty app, which is in beta now ahead of a public launch next week, makes it easy to sync playlists with all versions of the Apple Watch.

9to5Mac has the scoop and has gone hands on with the impressive-looking beta app in the video below.

The app makes owning an Apple Watch a far more attractive proposition for Spotify subscribers.

It means they’ll be able to go out running and listen to playlists while leaving their phone at home. Right now that’s a functionality reserved for Apple Music.

Whether Spotify will ever launch an iOS app remains to be seen, but this is a neat go between in the meantime.

Will this app move you towards an Apple Watch purchase? Share your thoughts below.