Splatoon 2 release date confirmed alongside new amiibo

Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 2 will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 21.

The fashionable inklings are making a colourful splash this Summer as the third-person shooter comes to Nintendo’s new hybrid console.

Plenty of new details were announced during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, including a new co-op horde mode known as Salmon Run.

The wave-based PvE offering will task you and up to three friends to defend a dock from increasingly difficult enemies. Aside from unique costumes, it seems like a great way to take advantage of the Switch’s multiplayer options.

Related: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Preview

In addition to new gameplay modes and the long-anticipated release date, Nintendo also announced a trio of upcoming amiibo.

Inspired by the inkling’s new outfits and hairstyles, the new figures will unlock special content and allow you to save custom outfits in Splatoon 2.

The five amiibo released for the original game will also be compatible with Splatoon 2, so they won’t just be stuck on your shelf later this year.

Watch: Nintendo Switch - Buy Now or Wait?

Are you excited for Splatoon 2? Let us know in the comments.