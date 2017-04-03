Spider-Man coming exclusively to PS4 in 2017, says Marvel

Insomniac Games' upcoming title based on your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger is coming in 2017, according to Marvel.

Speaking in a recent livestream (via GamingSince95), Ryan Penagos, vice president and executive editor of Marvel Digital Media opened up about the title.

"There's even more on the horizon for 2017 like Spider-Man coming to PlayStation 4 and Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC."

First announced at E3 last year, Sony is yet to release any more footage of the upcoming superhero adventure. If the rumours ring true, we’ll definitely find out more at E3 2017.

From the developers of Ratchet and Clank, Resistance and Sunset Overdrive, Spider-Man will feature a sprawling open world designed with superhero shenanigans in mind.

Despite releasing in a similar period to upcoming feature film Spider-Man Homecoming, the two projects seem to be unrelated in terms of characters and story.

Either way, it’s bound to be a good time considering Insomniac Games’ previous efforts. Check out the debut trailer below.

Are you a fan of the iconic superhero? Let us know in the comments below.