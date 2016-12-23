Spectrum ZX Vega+ handheld officially delayed until February 2017

Retro gaming has had a stellar year, thanks largely to the launch of the Mini NES Classic. However, we’re going to have to wait until February for a console that takes us even further back.

The crowdfunded ZX Spectrum Vega+ was supposed to ship in September, but now the makers have admitted problems with the buttons have caused a delay.

The Clive Sinclair-endorsed handheld console, which features 1,000 pre-installed games, raised £500,000 on Indiegogo when the campaign launched in February 2016.

The MD of Retro Gaming Computers Limited apologized for the latest delay, but said the improvements will enable the console to stand-up to the rigors of extended gaming sessions.

"In November we identified an improvement we believed was essential to the Vega+ gaming experience," she said on the Indiegogo page (via BBC).

"An improvement that would make the feel of the product far better, including a correction in the design of one of the buttons making it more robust and able to withstand the rigours of extended game-play. We also wanted to make sure we did justice to the Sinclair legacy.

"This change has caused a brief delay and we are truly sorry about that, but we needed this time to improve the product and we have now completed the necessary revisions and we are delighted to announce that we will ship the first units in February 2017."

Backers have voiced their frustrations with the lack of communication from the company, but today’s update should set the record straight.

“We will deliver. It will be brilliant,” Martin added.

The Vega+ is the follow up to last year’s Vega home console.

Nintendo Classic Mini NES Unboxing

How are you getting your retro gaming kicks these days? Share your experiences in the comments section below.