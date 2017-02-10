South Park: The Fractured But Whole delayed once again

South Park: The Fractured But Whole has been pushed back to Ubisoft’s next fiscal year, with no release date in sight.

The publisher announced the title’s delay in its Q3 earnings call yesterday, confirming it will arrive somewhere between April 2017 - March 2018.

Ubisoft has given no clear reason for the second delay, the first of which occurred prior to the game’s original planned launch date of December 2016.

South Park: The Stick of Truth went through a rather tumultuous development cycle before its eventual release in March 2014. The stellar RPG was subject to multiple delays, much like its sequel.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has also teased some of the company’s upcoming projects for Nintendo Switch. The first of which is Just Dance 2017, coming as the console launches next month.

Describing the lineup as “very strong for the machine,” it seems Ubisoft is relatively confident in Nintendo’s upcoming hybrid console.

Ubisoft has said it plans to release a smaller number of new IP in the coming years, choosing instead to focus on existing projects with new content updates.

