South Park: The Fractured But Whole finally gets a(nother) release date

Ubisoft’s long-delayed South Park: The Fractured But Whole will finally go on sale on October 17.

The hotly anticipated follow-up to 2014’s hit RPG The Stick of Truth will be available for Xbox One, Sony PS4 and Windows PC simultaneously.

Whereas the previous edition focused on the boys’ wizard and elf-based playtime, TFBW focuses on Cartman’s Avengers-like superhero franchise Coon & Friends.

Gamers will play the new kid in town and learn fart-based powers to create their own superhero, capable of saving the quiet mountain town from certain doom in a uniquely flatulent way.

Related: South Park: The Fractured But Whole preview

It’ll be available in four editions, Standard, Gold, Steelbook Gold and Collectors Edition and all pre-order customers will receive the in-game assistant Towelie as a bonus.

Everyone snapping up the game before January 2018 will receive the award-winning Stick Of Truth completely free.

Today’s announcement from publisher Ubisoft comes after multiple delays to the initially scheduled release in December 2016.

The last we’d heard Ubisoft would only commit to a release before March 2018.

With that in mind, it’s actually a nice surprise that we’ll get it before the holidays, albeit almost a year late.

Unfortunately, despite Ubi's well-documented excitement for the console, there's no news on a release for the Nintendo Switch.

Will The Fractured But Whole be worth the wait? Or will it stink the room out? Share your thoughts in the comments below.