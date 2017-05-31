SoundCloud comes to consoles for the first time with new Xbox app

SoundCloud has launched its first ever app for a games console with the arrival of the service on Xbox One.

The SoundCloud app is now available for download on the Xbox App Store. What’s more, you don’t need to be a SoundCloud Go or Go+ user in order to use the app – all you free users will be able to set up playlists to accompany your favourite games too.

Microsoft and SoundCloud have clearly worked closely in order to develop the app, evidenced by the ability to use Cortana to select and skip tracks – and all without having to leave the game you’re playing.

Related: Xbox One S review

So far, SoundCloud is the only official third-party music streaming application to make its way onto Microsoft’s console.

The move coincides with SoundCloud releasing a new beta app for Windows 10 and tablets today. All of this is most likely a push to keep the streaming service ready to defend itself against the onslaught of competition from the likes of Google, Apple and Spotify.

Will you be downloading the SoundCloud app on your Xbox One? Let us know in the comments.