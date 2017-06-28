Sorry Apple, but an obscure Android maker just stole your iPhone 8 thunder

If recent rumors are to be believed, Apple’s iPhone 8 will debut an astonishing new feature that’ll place a fingerprint sensor underneath the disp… oh wait, some unknown Android phone maker has beaten Cupertino to the punch.

At MWC Shanghai, Chinese manufacturer Vivo has just introduced it Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution using ultrasonic technology.

Granted, it doesn’t seem to be ready to ship in a device just yet, but the firm was able to demonstrate the tech within a modified version of its Xplay6 smartphone (via Engadget).

The prototype features a scanner, built by Qualcomm, sitting beneath a 1.2mm thick OLED display. This scanner works by sending a pulse to the finger on the display. Those vibrations are then able to form the make up of a fingerprint.

Interestingly, the "Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Display" scanner works with the combination of wet hands and wet phone, according to the maker, which could finally lift us beyond the nightmare of trying to unlock our phones while exercising.

This tech will begin shipping to manufacturers later this year and can also be used on handsets without Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors doing the heavy lifting.

A second sensor, designed for the the metal or glass rear surfaces of smartphones will ship to the OEM’s as soon as this month.

Reports in recent months have suggested the scanner beneath the display is a lock for the iPhone 8, but have also claimed Apple is struggling to perfect the tech in time to manufacture the device for its usual release window.

Given Apple’s ongoing feud with Qualcomm, it’s unlikely the iPhone-maker will be incorporating the chip-maker’s solution either.

Will you be disappointed it Apple doesn't introduce an under-display TouchID sensor with the iPhone 8? Share your views in the comments below.