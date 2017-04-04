Soon you may not need a MacBook Pro to enjoy Apple’s awesome Touch Bar

Apple has patented a version of its Magic Keyboard that features the Touch Bar from its most recent MacBook Pro release.

The patent application, revealed this week, shows the Touch Bar and TouchID sensor sitting within the wireless keyboard accessory Apple offers with iMacs and makes available for iPads and those using desktop computing units like the Mac Pro and the Mac Mini.

Apple’s application says that as well as its own OLED display, the standalone keyboard could have its own processing unit and GUI within the housing, while it'd almost certainly require a much larger battery capacity.

The text from the patent (via 9to5Mac) reads: “In some embodiments, the device may also include a processing unit positioned within the housing, and a primary display positioned at least partially within the housing and configured to display a graphical-user interface executed by the processing unit. In some embodiments, the display is an organic light-emitting diode display. The electronic device may be a keyboard device.”

As always, it’s important to state that the patent application in no way offers any assurances we’ll see such a product in the future.

However, why shouldn’t iMac and Mac Pro users - often shelling out more for the privilege - be entitled to the same functionality as those rocking a MacBook Pro?

Speaking of the Mac Pro, the patent reveal comes at an opportune time. On Tuesday, Apple gave us a mini surprise by pledging to “rethink” the Mac Pro, which hasn’t had a proper update since it was launched in 2013.

During a roundtable with press, Apple marketing guru Phil Schiller revealed that Apple would be “completely rethinking the Mac Pro.” Schiller said. “Since the Mac Pro is a modular system, we are also doing a pro display. There’s a team working hard on it right now.”

A new Mac Pro with the option of a Touch Bar-enabled sounds like a creative’s dream to us.

Would you pay a little more for the Magic Keyboard if the iOS-inspired Touch Bar was on board? Drop us a line in the comments below.