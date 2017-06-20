Sony Xperia Touch projector UK price revealed – and it's not cheap

Sony's Xperia Touch projector, which lets you turn pretty much any flat surface into an Android touchscreen, has been given an official price ahead of its release.

And it's not cheap.

The semi-portable projector (it's small, but not pocket-sized) has been priced up at £1300 here in the UK, which is roughly in line with the €1499 SRP is was given when it was first unveiled at MWC 2017. That means it's likely to cost in the region of $1600 in the US.

Does its feature set justify the eye-watering figure?

It's certainly an intriguing proposition, letting you beam an interactive, multi-touch Android display on to nearly any surface.

Coming with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth baked in, you'll be able to do things like watch films and play games without the need for a dedicated TV/console setup, making it a space saver as well as an enabler of forced family fun.

Sounds cool, right? Well, yes and no.

In the Xperia Touch's defense, it's worth noting that pricing for full fat projectors often reaches the outer limits of the cosmos – we recently reviewed the Sony VPL-VZ1000ES, which is listed at £22,000.

But while the Xperia Touch is way cheaper than that, the £1300 price is still too hard to justify, especially given it can only beam out a miserly 1366x768 pixels.

It's a crucial spec, as a decent 4K TV and new-gen console combo will set you back, at most, £1000 – you could do it for less if you dealhunt on the telly front.

Don't believe us? As we recently reported, using the code TVSAVE at check out, you can save an extra 10% on a 55-inch Sony 4K HDR telly at Argos, bringing the price down to just £585. Throw in a PS4 Pro bundle at around £350, and you're comfortably shy of the grand mark.

Here's hoping this is just Sony testing the waters, because a similar product at a significantly lower price point would look far more appetising.

Got the spondulix to spare and think the Xperia Touch sounds pretty neat? You can buy it from Sony here.

Do you think the Sony Xperia Touch projector is overpriced? Let us know in the comments below.