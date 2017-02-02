Sony tipped to delay 2017 Xperia flagship launch – and it's all the Galaxy S8's fault

Sony is understood to be readying a slew of new Xperia phones to launch at MWC, but a 2017 flagship and Z5 Premium successor may not be part of the party in the end, according to the latest rumours.

The Japanese firm's next flagship device, which is thought to be being developed under the codename 'Yoshino', was previously thought to be part of a five-strong Xperia lineup set to debut at this year's Mobile World Congress.

However, Samsung is believed to have exclusive rights to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor up until the launch of the Galaxy S8, which won't be unveiled at the show due to enhanced testing procedures implemented in the wake of the exploding Note 7 fiasco.

This means that rival handset manufacturers like Sony will have to wait if they want to equip their latest high-end wares with the new chip, or use older Qualcomm SoCs – the LG G6 is now expected to feature the Snapdragon 821, for example.

All of which lends weight to a recent tweet by mobile tipster Ricciolo, who enjoys a decent enough track record when it comes to these things.

Instead, Sony could opt to tease a prototype Xperia flagship behind closed doors at MWC, but stage a full launch event later in the year, presumably after the Galaxy S8 launches at the end of March.

Alongside the Snapdragon 835, Sony's next Xperia flagship is expected to sport a 5.5-inch 4K display and come with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

WATCH: MWC 2017

Is Sony's next Xperia flagship going to be worth the wait? Share your thoughts in the comments below.