Make no mistake, Sony Mobile is almost certainly cooking up some new Sony Xperia phones for 2017. Here's what you need to know about Sony Xperia (2017), including the next Sony Xperia phone release date, specs, price, news and more.
(Update: 2 February 2017): The latest news is that Sony plans to launch not one, but five new Sony Xperia smartphones at MWC 2017 later this month. Read on to find out more.
Sony Xperia 2017 News – Five phones coming at MWC 2017, apparently
We were underwhelmed with Sony's smartphone efforts last year; the phones were unimpressive, confusingly named, and largely forgettable. Unfortunately, we haven't really seen a killer handset from Sony in years, so there's plenty of pressure on the Japanese tech giant to get it right in 2017.
The most recent rumour is that Sony plans to launch five different smartphones at MWC 2017 – that's Barcelona's annual tech tradeshow, which takes place later this month. The handsets are reportedly called Yoshino, BlancBright, Keyaki, Hinoki, and Mineo, although we wouldn't be surprised if these were just codenames. There's a chance Sony will drop these monikers (if they're even real) for more conventional names like Sony Xperia XZ2 – not as if that's any better, mind.
It's the Yoshino that's said to be the top-end device, with rumoured specs including a 4K screen and the new Snapdragon 835 chip. However, with rumours of limited Snapdragon 835 supply and questions over whether 4K displays on phones are warranted, we'd take this leak with a pinch of salt.
- Sony Xperia 2017 Release Date: February 27, 2017 (most likely)
- Sony Xperia 2017 Specs: Flagship rumoured to get 4K screen, SD835 chip
- Sony Xperia 2017 Price: Anywhere up to £599 for flagship (educated guess)
Sony Xperia 2017 Release Date – When are the next Sony Xperia phones out?
Fortunately, it's pretty easy to guess when the next Sony Xperia smartphone will be out. Firstly, let's take a quick look back at previous Sony Xperia flagship launches:
- Sony Xperia Z1 – September 4, 2013 (reveal) | September 20, 2013 (release)
- Sony Xperia Z2 – February 24, 2014 (reveal) | March 24, 2014 (release)
- Sony Xperia Z3 – September 4, 2014 (reveal) | September 26, 2014 (release)
- Sony Xperia Z3+ – April 20, 2015 (reveal) | May 26, 2015 (release)
- Sony Xperia Z5 – September 2, 2015 (reveal) | October 1, 2015 (release)
- Sony Xperia X Performance – February 22, 2016 (reveal) | 15 June, 2016 (release)
- Sony Xperia XZ – September 1, 2016 (reveal) | October 6, 2016 (release)
What you’ll notice is that Sony operates on a frankly ludicrous six-month release cycle, which means your phone may have been usurped by a newer model before you’ve even unwrapped it.
Nevertheless, it’s clear that Sony has a habit of releasing phones in the first half of the year, specifically at MWC 2017 – and why should this year be any different?
Sony has already scheduled a press conference at the tradeshow for February 27, with proceedings kicking off at 08:30 in the morning, local time. That’s 07:30 for Brits, and 02:30 for New Yorkers. This press event is the most likely venue for new Sony Xperia phones to be released, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest from the show.
Unfortunately, the downside is that we might not see a proper flagship after all:
It's believed that Samsung has scooped up all of the Snapdragon 835 chip supply for the early part of this year, leaving other manufacturers in the lurch. If this is the case, Sony might not unveil the flagship 'Yoshino' phone until later in the year. Alternatively, Sony could still make the announcement at MWC, but delay the actual release of the phone until later.
Sony Xperia 2017 Specs
The good news is that we've already seen specs leaked for all five rumoured phones, courtesy of a previously unheard-of Georgian tech blog. The bad news is that we've got no way to verify whether there's any truth to the following claims, so proceed with due caution:
Sony Xperia Yoshino: This is supposed to be the flagship model of the series, and is tipped to carry a 5.5-inch display with a 4K resolution, as well as Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset. Also rumoured to feature is Sony’s own IMX400 image sensor, plus 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
Sony Xperia BlancBright: Then there’s the smaller 5-inch ‘BlancBright’, which is said to have a WQHD display and a Snapdragon 653 on board, as well as 4GB of RAM and an IMX400 image sensor.
Sony Xperia Keyaki: Next up is the ‘Keyaki’ with its claimed 5.2-inch FHD display, Helio P20 chip, and 4GB of RAM. There’s also 64GB of storage, plus two cameras – 23-megapixel and 16-megapixel – rumoured.
Sony Xperia Hinoki: The ‘Hinoki’ is another 5-incher, but with a Helio P20 chipset built by MediaTek. This phone reportedly carries 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and two cameras: 16-megapixels and 8-megapixels.
Sony Xperia Mineo: Finally, there’s the ‘Mineo’, which comes without any listed specs. But the site reports that it will cost $350 USD – so that means it’s probably a mid-ranger.
Sony Xperia 2017 Price
It's tough to talk about Sony Xperia pricing for future phones. That's because pricing has varied wildly on flagship phones, and we're also not entirely sure whether we'll even see any Sony flagships in the short-term. There's a good chance that several of the phones we're expecting to launch later this month will be mid-range or low-end, which makes it very difficult to predict the potential price points.
To help (if only a little), here are the launch prices for previous Sony flagships in the UK:
- Sony Xperia Z2 – £569
- Sony Xperia Z3 – £525
- Sony Xperia Z3+ – £499
- Sony Xperia Z5 – £549
- Sony Xperia X Performance – £549
- Sony Xperia XZ – £549
If we had to guess, we'd say the next flagship phone will cost £549, since that's been the trend for at least the last few releases. However, the impact of the post-referendum currency woes could cause the cost of Sony handsets in the UK to jump, so expect pricing to fall anywhere between £499 and £599.
Should I wait for the Sony Xperia 2017 phones?
We'd struggle to recommend waiting for the new Sony Xperia phones. As reviewers, we've not been thoroughly impressed by Sony Mobile devices for a while, so unless you're a die-hard Xperia fan, it's hard to be optimistic. That said, Sony could impress us with whatever it has planned for 2017, so don't count the brand out just yet.
In any case, it's worth holding off on buying any phone, at least for a little while. That's because we're expecting a bunch of major flagship phones to launch in the next three months, including the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC 11, and Huawei P10. So if you're waiting for any of those, then you might as well be waiting for whatever Sony is launching too.
If you absolutely must be a new smartphone right now however, then our top picks are definitely the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Google Pixel, which scored 5/5 and 4.5/5 in our reviews, respectively.
What would you like to see from this year's Sony Xperia phones? Let us know in the comments.
Carney3
January 26, 2017, 5:14 pm
The new Xperias should closely follow the Xperia Z2 styling:
1) A prominent, reflective and shiny (not dull and hard to see) Sony logo on the top front bezel, AND on the center back. The Xperia logo, if present, should be dull and hard to see, and hopefully confined to the back only. No wireless carrier logos.
2) Silver sides all around.
3) Gorilla Glass or a similarly tough glass front. HOWEVER, unlike the Z2 in others, the rear face should not be glass.
Also:
3) A slot for full sized SD cards (not micro or mini). It's absurd that earlier smartphones had SD card slots while current ones don't even as miniaturization has advanced to free up more space. Cross compatibility with Memory Stick Duo would be nice.
4) The default Music app should be called "Walkman" again.
5) 4K display on a smartphone is ridiculous, invisible, unnecessary, and a resource hog. If available, it should be an option, at most. 4K camera and recording capability is different; that should definitely be available.
6) There should be an officially supported Sony clip allowing them to be attached to a PS4 or PS3 controller.
Gopal Marda
January 27, 2017, 10:25 am
The only deamand from you at no.3 is absurd, Otherwise OK
Carney3
January 27, 2017, 3:06 pm
You think the back face should have glass? Why?? All that does is introduce an element of fragility for no gain (and the back of my Z2 cracked soon after I bought it). Sony could make the back face shiny plastic or metal if it wanted.
Carney3
January 27, 2017, 3:50 pm
Also:
7) Have a magnetic charge port to put in a sideways cradle, like the Z2, which compared to a USB charge port (which like the Z2 it should also have, behind a door) both preserves waterproofing and is a more stable resting position.
8) Ensure that if the protective door on either the SIM Card / USB port or the SD card port breaks off, it can be easily replaced. Perhaps make the connecting rod less likely to break off with a remainder left in the ball-and-socket joint that makes it impossible to put a replacement back in.
9) SPEED UP THE CAMERA AUTOFOCUS. Countless missed shots, blurred shots of kids who moved because the camera took an Ice Age.
10) Offer CDMA versions so Americans aren't stuck with the miserably bad AT&T and T-Mobile networks and can instead use Sprint or the far superior Verizon network. And this time omit the ugly Verizon logo, especially on the top front bezel that the Z3v had.
11) Offer not merely access to, but discounts on, Sonyverse products like PlayStation Vue, PlayStation Video, and Walkman/PlayStation Music. Have these apps be pre-installed and visible, including for Americans. Include Sony Channel and Sony Movie Channel apps.
12) Add PlayStation Store, with access to and compatibility with PlayStation games (including PSP, PS Network, PlayStation Minis, and PS One, 2, and maybe even Vita and 3 games), with full support for attached PS3 and PS4 controllers. Revive PlayStation Mobile, at least so previous customers can regain access to their apps on new hardware. If Vita games are supported, add touch capability to the back panel like the Vita.
13) Reintroduce the Xperia Play, with PlayStation branding (PlayStation Xperia?) and updated hardware and software as in 11 and 12.
Gopal Marda
January 28, 2017, 1:22 pm
Did you even bother to read my comment? I had issues only with your 3rd comment. I said rest all are reasonable deamands.
Gopal Marda
January 28, 2017, 1:25 pm
You have 2 points numbered as #3 so all this confusion.
Carney3
January 29, 2017, 5:06 pm
I did. But I don't understand why you'd disagree with my 3rd comment.
Gopal Marda
January 31, 2017, 4:49 am
You have 2 points numbered as #3 so all this confusion.
SteveB
January 31, 2017, 6:57 pm
With space being such a premium (e.g. Apple and HTC removing the 3.5mm headphone jack) there is no chance in hell that we will ever see the return of full sized SD cards. Also not to answer a question with a question, but why don't you want use micro SD? As for Memory Stick Duo, that's done, stick a fork in it.
Carney3
February 1, 2017, 7:21 pm
I want to use full size SD cards because I have lots of them already, because existing devices such as cameras and laptops use it, and because adapters are a pain in the rear.