Make no mistake, Sony Mobile is almost certainly cooking up some new Sony Xperia phones for 2017. Here's what you need to know about Sony Xperia (2017), including the next Sony Xperia phone release date, specs, price, news and more.

(Update: 2 February 2017): The latest news is that Sony plans to launch not one, but five new Sony Xperia smartphones at MWC 2017 later this month. Read on to find out more.

Sony Xperia 2017 News – Five phones coming at MWC 2017, apparently

We were underwhelmed with Sony's smartphone efforts last year; the phones were unimpressive, confusingly named, and largely forgettable. Unfortunately, we haven't really seen a killer handset from Sony in years, so there's plenty of pressure on the Japanese tech giant to get it right in 2017.

The most recent rumour is that Sony plans to launch five different smartphones at MWC 2017 – that's Barcelona's annual tech tradeshow, which takes place later this month. The handsets are reportedly called Yoshino, BlancBright, Keyaki, Hinoki, and Mineo, although we wouldn't be surprised if these were just codenames. There's a chance Sony will drop these monikers (if they're even real) for more conventional names like Sony Xperia XZ2 – not as if that's any better, mind.

It's the Yoshino that's said to be the top-end device, with rumoured specs including a 4K screen and the new Snapdragon 835 chip. However, with rumours of limited Snapdragon 835 supply and questions over whether 4K displays on phones are warranted, we'd take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Sony Xperia 2017 Release Date – When are the next Sony Xperia phones out?

Fortunately, it's pretty easy to guess when the next Sony Xperia smartphone will be out. Firstly, let's take a quick look back at previous Sony Xperia flagship launches:

What you’ll notice is that Sony operates on a frankly ludicrous six-month release cycle, which means your phone may have been usurped by a newer model before you’ve even unwrapped it.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Sony has a habit of releasing phones in the first half of the year, specifically at MWC 2017 – and why should this year be any different?

Sony has already scheduled a press conference at the tradeshow for February 27, with proceedings kicking off at 08:30 in the morning, local time. That’s 07:30 for Brits, and 02:30 for New Yorkers. This press event is the most likely venue for new Sony Xperia phones to be released, so stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest from the show.

Unfortunately, the downside is that we might not see a proper flagship after all:

It's believed that Samsung has scooped up all of the Snapdragon 835 chip supply for the early part of this year, leaving other manufacturers in the lurch. If this is the case, Sony might not unveil the flagship 'Yoshino' phone until later in the year. Alternatively, Sony could still make the announcement at MWC, but delay the actual release of the phone until later.

Sony Xperia 2017 Specs

The good news is that we've already seen specs leaked for all five rumoured phones, courtesy of a previously unheard-of Georgian tech blog. The bad news is that we've got no way to verify whether there's any truth to the following claims, so proceed with due caution:

Sony Xperia Yoshino: This is supposed to be the flagship model of the series, and is tipped to carry a 5.5-inch display with a 4K resolution, as well as Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset. Also rumoured to feature is Sony’s own IMX400 image sensor, plus 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Sony Xperia BlancBright: Then there’s the smaller 5-inch ‘BlancBright’, which is said to have a WQHD display and a Snapdragon 653 on board, as well as 4GB of RAM and an IMX400 image sensor.

Sony Xperia Keyaki: Next up is the ‘Keyaki’ with its claimed 5.2-inch FHD display, Helio P20 chip, and 4GB of RAM. There’s also 64GB of storage, plus two cameras – 23-megapixel and 16-megapixel – rumoured.

Sony Xperia Hinoki: The ‘Hinoki’ is another 5-incher, but with a Helio P20 chipset built by MediaTek. This phone reportedly carries 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and two cameras: 16-megapixels and 8-megapixels.

Sony Xperia Mineo: Finally, there’s the ‘Mineo’, which comes without any listed specs. But the site reports that it will cost $350 USD – so that means it’s probably a mid-ranger.

Sony Xperia 2017 Price

It's tough to talk about Sony Xperia pricing for future phones. That's because pricing has varied wildly on flagship phones, and we're also not entirely sure whether we'll even see any Sony flagships in the short-term. There's a good chance that several of the phones we're expecting to launch later this month will be mid-range or low-end, which makes it very difficult to predict the potential price points.

To help (if only a little), here are the launch prices for previous Sony flagships in the UK:

Sony Xperia Z2 – £569

– £569 Sony Xperia Z3 – £525

– £525 Sony Xperia Z3+ – £499

– £499 Sony Xperia Z5 – £549

– £549 Sony Xperia X Performance – £549

– £549 Sony Xperia XZ – £549

If we had to guess, we'd say the next flagship phone will cost £549, since that's been the trend for at least the last few releases. However, the impact of the post-referendum currency woes could cause the cost of Sony handsets in the UK to jump, so expect pricing to fall anywhere between £499 and £599.

Should I wait for the Sony Xperia 2017 phones?

We'd struggle to recommend waiting for the new Sony Xperia phones. As reviewers, we've not been thoroughly impressed by Sony Mobile devices for a while, so unless you're a die-hard Xperia fan, it's hard to be optimistic. That said, Sony could impress us with whatever it has planned for 2017, so don't count the brand out just yet.

In any case, it's worth holding off on buying any phone, at least for a little while. That's because we're expecting a bunch of major flagship phones to launch in the next three months, including the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC 11, and Huawei P10. So if you're waiting for any of those, then you might as well be waiting for whatever Sony is launching too.

If you absolutely must be a new smartphone right now however, then our top picks are definitely the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Google Pixel, which scored 5/5 and 4.5/5 in our reviews, respectively.

What would you like to see from this year's Sony Xperia phones? Let us know in the comments.