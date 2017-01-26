Sony tipped to launch 5 new Xperia phones next month

We’ve heard very little about Sony Mobile’s ongoing smartphone efforts lately, but a new leak gives us plenty to chew over.

Sony is reportedly planning to unveil not one, but five different smartphones at MWC 2017 – that’s Barcelona’s annual tech tradeshow, scheduled for the end of February. This is according to a Georgian tech blog called Review.ge, which posted the news earlier this week.

Before we outline the leak, it’s worth mentioning that we’ve never heard of this blog before, and we have no way of verifying the information it claims to have access to. There’s every chance that the leak is a complete hoax, so take with due caution. That said, the Sony Mobile rumour mill has been very quiet of late, so it’s refreshing to have something to report on.

Right, so here are the five phones Review.ge reckons will launch next month:

Sony Xperia Yoshino: This is supposed to be the flagship model of the series, and is tipped to carry a 5.5-inch display with a 4K resolution, as well as Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset. Also rumoured to feature is Sony’s own IMX400 image sensor, plus 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Sony Xperia BlancBright: Then there’s the smaller 5-inch ‘BlancBright’, which is said to have a WQHD display and a Snapdragon 653 on board, as well as 4GB of RAM and an IMX400 image sensor.

Sony Xperia Keyaki: Next up is the ‘Keyaki’ with its claimed 5.2-inch FHD display, Helio P20 chip, and 4GB of RAM. There’s also 64GB of storage, plus two cameras – 23-megapixel and 16-megapixel – rumoured.

Sony Xperia Hinoki: The ‘Hinoki’ is another 5-incher, but with a Helio P20 chipset built by MediaTek. This phone reportedly carries 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and two cameras: 16-megapixels and 8-megapixels.

Sony Xperia Mineo: Finally, there’s the ‘Mineo’, which comes without any listed specs. But the site reports that it will cost $350 USD – so that means it’s probably a mid-ranger.

Of course, it’s possible that none of these phones exist. We’ve asked Sony for comment and will update this article with any response.

In any case, stay tuned to TrustedReviews for the latest news out of MWC 2017.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What would you like to see from Sony’s next smartphone? Let us know in the comments.