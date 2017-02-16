Sony's next PSVR could borrow the HTC Vive's best feature

Sony looks to be considering a new tracking system for its PSVR headset, according to a patent filing from last June.

The company's existing headset offers a premium VR experience at a lower price to the top-end Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, but its tracking capabilities are fairly limited.

A camera allows the current system to register user movement within a small space that effectively limits the tracking to head movements only.

But the newly discovered patent would allow for a much wider range of movement, allowing the PSVR to offer an experience closer to the HTC Vive.

The Vive's room-tracking capabilities mean users can be tracked within a certain space and have their movements recreated in the virtual world – making for a more immersive experience.

With Sony's filing revealing what is effectively an external projector that uses lights and mirrors to track player movement, the PSVR could soon catch up to its higher end rival.

What's more, the device detailed in the patent is said to be wireless, so we could see the cables being pared down on future iterations of the headset.

Of course, a patent filing is no guarantee that a product or technology will make it to market, but we'd be surprised if Sony wasn't planning to upgrade the PSVR's capabilities.

If the new technology does make it to market, it's unclear as to whether it will be part of a new headset or as an add-on for the existing device.

At this point, Sony's plans remain somewhat of a mystery, with the company neglecting to provide any sales numbers for the headset in year-end releases.

But we're expecting to hear more in the near future, especially now the upgraded, and potentially more VR-friendly PlayStation 4 Pro has arrived.

