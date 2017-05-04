Sony's new XE70 TV range announced, with full 4K HDR support

Sony has launched the new XE70 range of TVs that should offer an affordable way to watch 4K HDR content.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but the TVs are expected to be budget offerings when they actually go on sale in July.

The XE70 range include 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, all of which will allow you to watch 4K HDR content from sources such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The four different screen sizes mean you'll have more choice than you would if you opted for a model from the XE80 series, which only includes two sizes.

Sony's also provided its own X-Reality Pro image processing technology, which upscales images to improve them when displayed on a TV capable of showing higher-resolution content.

The technology analyses the image on-screen then uses an image database to refine each pixel, rebuilding pixel and image detail lost in the process of upscaling.

All of which makes the new sets a particularly tempting offer, especially considering they're expected to be affordable products.

TrustedReviews Home Tech Editor, Ced Yuen, said: "It's great to see more affordable ranges of 4K HDR TVs hitting the market. It wasn't long ago this technology – a massive improvement on average TV standards – was reserved for the biggest, most expensive models."

Alongside the X-Reality Pro software, there's also Sony Motionflow XR tech, which helps to improve the frame-rate and smooth the on-screen motion by adding in frames between the existing ones.

ClearAudio+ also features on all the XE70 sets, which is said to provide an "immersive surround experience". That basically means you should be able to hear dialogue a bit clearer, with better separation between the various sound channels.

Cinematic S-Force Surround technology is also present to create a virtual surround effect, while Netflix and Amazon Video come pre-installed.

Software-wise, there's also a built-in YouTube app and access to the Internet comes via the included Opera web browser.

On the side you'll find three USB ports. but there's no word yet on other ports that will come included on the range.

Pricing for the XE70 series is also yet to be revealed, but the range is set to launch in Europe from July so we're expecting more details very soon.

Will you be buying an XE70 TV? Let us know in the comments.