Sony's new e-paper tablet is a giant in every way imaginable

Sony has replaced its discontinued DPT-S1 e-paper tablet with a brand new offering in the form of the DPT-RP1 – and its large screen is accompanied by a similarly large price.

The new tablet comes with the same 13.3-inch display as the DPT-S1, but ups the display resolution from 1200 x 1600 dots to 1650 x 2200 dots – that's a considerable jump that makes for a 207 pixel-per-inch density (up from 150).

Using the digital pen, users will be able to annotate PDF documents, as with the previous version, but the compatibility is still locked to that format, so you won't be drawing on anything other than PDFs unfortunately.

Luckily, Sony is offering a new Digital Paper desktop app which allows you to convert websites and documents to PDF form more easily.

Once converted, you'll be able to send the PDF documents wirelessly to the tablet, essentially making the tablet a good way to cut down on paper usage for those that often have to annotate and make notes.

All of which is great, but for this digital alternative to paper annotation, Sony will be reportedly asking for 80,000 yen (about £580/$719).

That's a lot of money to cut down on paper usage, especially when you can get some great tablets with more functionality for the same price or less.

Still, the DPT-RP1 is more streamlined than its predecessor, coming in a thinner and lighter form factor which, according to Sony, makes it about as thick as a stack of 30 pages of paper.

There's also twice the storage, Bluetooth, and NFC support, which means you can wave an NFC chip near the device to unlock it.

According to The Verge, the device will go on sale in Japan on June 5, while a US release date is yet to be confirmed, let alone UK availability. Stay tuned for more in the near future, though.

