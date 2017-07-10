Sony reveals a white-hot PS4 Pro bundle — here's when you can grab it

Sony has announced it is launching a Glacier White PS4 Pro model, but you’ll need to grab a Destiny 2 bundle in order to own one.

The new bundle will go on sale on September 6 and will arrive with a matching DualShock 4 controller and a voucher to access the Destiny 2 expansion pass and other premium digital content.

That’ll include the legendary sword, legendary player emote and Cabal Empire themed emblem.

Sony adds: “The Destiny 2 expansion ass grants access to both Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer and a wealth of new weapons, armour and gear."

PS4 gamers will also get access to the bonus content before those on other platforms.

The 1TB console costs $449.99 in the United States and is already available to pre-order, but the post on the EU blog made no reference to the price or pre-order details.

The new hue follows the recent tradition of Sony releasing white iterations of its games systems.

If you decide simply to pre-order the Destiny 2 game, you’ll get early access to the beta, which opens on July 18.

Are you sold on the PS4 Pro's merits? Or are you happy with the cheaper PS4 system? Share your thoughts in the comments below.