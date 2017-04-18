Sony PS4 Slim 1TB now standard in US — Brits still paying more

The 1TB version of the PS4 Slim has been available in Europe for quite some time and now Sony has finally introduced it to the North American territory.

Perhaps in reward for our transatlantic pals' patience, the 1TB hard drive is now standard, with Sony keeping the price ($299) the same as it had been asking for the soon-to-be-gone the 500GB model.

The company took to Twitter to make the announcement, promising the model with increased storage will be available next month.

While that's great news for gamers based in the US, it's perhaps a note of contention for those in the UK.

At the time of writing, it’s interesting to note both the 500GB and 1TB versions of the PS4 Slim are still available to British gamers, complete with a price disparity that varies depending on which retailer you buy from.

Related: PS4 (Slim) vs PS4 Pro

We’ve reached out to Sony to ask whether the company has plans to nix the 500GB version and give everyone the benefit of 1TB storage any time soon.

The company made no proclamations similar to its US arm on the PlayStation UK Twitter account so we’d have to assume that both 500GB and 1TB models will be available for the foreseeable future.

Are you in the market for a PS4 Slim? Or are you saving the pennies for a PS4 Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments below.