Is Rocket League 4K the best reason yet to buy a PS4 Pro?

The launch of the PS4 Pro back in September presented a dilemma for gamers.

It wasn’t quite the leap forward many had expected and the existing PS4 was getting a price cut, a new design and one of the Pro’s best features in HDR.

However, if you’re after 4K gaming there’s only one choice and with existing games primed for an upgrade, the PS4 Pro looks worth the extra expenditure.

Which brings us to todays news, Rocket League will support the PS4 Pro from February 21, and will offer 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

On the base model, gamers will also benefit from 60fps, albeit at the lower 1080p resolution.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, developer Psyonix wrote: “On February 21, we will release a new update that allows Rocket League to run at both 1080p (on a standard PS4) and 4K (on PS4 Pro) at 60 frames per second in all arenas for single and two-player split-screen modes.

“Three and four-player split-screen modes will offer 60 frames per second in most arenas at the same resolutions.”

The update, which Psyonix said was “just the first of many planned content updates in 2017,” also includes new Hot Wheels-themed items.

Does this patch and the promise of more steer you towards a PS4 Pro? Share your thoughts below.