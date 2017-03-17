The Sony PS3 is about to go to Silicon Heaven — Goodnight, sweet prince

When an elderly loved one passes on to the next world, there’s often comfort to be taken from the Britishism “well, he had a good innings.”

That’s certainly true of the Sony PlayStation 3, which is finally meeting the end of its mortal coil. Sony will reportedly end production of the console in Japan, this month, following a glorious decade of gaming and Blu-ray playback.

First released in November 2006 in the US and Japan, Europeans had to wait until the following March to grab the console.

Related: PlayStation VR review

While Sony has dominated the current console cycle through the PS4, its predecessor lost handily to the Xbox One early on.

Much of that was down to Sony’s outlandish starting price of £425 that more than doubled the £209 of the most basic Xbox 360 model.

Sony clearly learned its lesson for the next generation, undercutting the Xbox One price and clearing the way for the PS4 to take a huge early lead.

The PlayStation 3 would gather steam of course and was instrumental in deciding the HD-DVD vs Blu-ray format war.

Sony had a vested in the success of Blu-ray and, although Microsoft favoured HD-DVD, only sold an optional optical drive.

Following a tough start the PS3 recovered to match the Xbox 360 with both thought to have sold around 84 million units globally. The Nintendo Wii, with over 100 million sales, beat them both.

Given Sony consoles have generally have a ten year life span, the decision isn’t surprising, but it’s always a little sad when a beloved machine makes the trip to Silicon Heaven.

What are some of your favorite PS3 games and memories? Share them below.