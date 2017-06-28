Sony is holding an insane PlayStation Store sale, but Brits are missing out

Sony has announced a gigantic mid-year sale, with US-based PlayStation gamers able to save up to 75% on some of the most sought after titles in the library.

The company is offering steep discounts on over 100 titles right now, with PS Plus members saving even more.

Perhaps the pick of the deals, which expire on July 11, is the Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition, which is $5.99 or $3.99 if you’re on PS Plus.

Madden NFL 17 for PS4 is $13.19/$9.99, Rayman Legends is £17.19/$13.99, while The Last of Us: Left Behind Stand Alone expansion is as low as $3.99 for PS Plus members.

Grand Theft Auto V is as low as $29.99, and there’s a range of bundle discounts on Rockstar’s most recent installment too.

Fallout 4 and Far Cry 4 are both available at steep discounts, while PS3, PS Vita and even PSP gamers can save big on a range of titles

These discounts aren’t available on the UK store right now, but there are multiple well-documented methods for circumnavigating this by snapping up pre-paid credit and setting up a US PSN account if you’re desperate for a deal. A quick Google should sort you out.

If you’re not one to circumnavigate the rules, there’s some consolation news for Brits in the form of this month’s PS Plus titles.

With Game of Thrones FINALLY set to return to our screens in less than three weeks, PS Plus members can grab the episodic Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series.

Next up is Until Dawn, the well-received the homage to the teen slasher genre, which puts you in charge of ensuring the 8 teenagers in “an isolated mountain lodge” make it through the night. Finally, PS4 gamers will get the party quiz That’s You.

Those titles will be available to download on July 4.

Which PS4 title is taking up most of your free time right now? Drop us a line in the comments below.