Sony just launched the ‘world’s fastest’ SD card

Sony has launched what it claims is the “world’s fastest” SD card, promising blisteringly nippy write speeds of up to 299MB/s.

The new SF-G series SD cards are intended for photographers and filmmakers, with the faster speeds designed to support shooting 4K video or using the burst mode feature on cameras when capturing at a high resolution.

Sony is selling the new card in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB variants, all of which have a claimed write speed of 299MB/s and a read speed of 300MB/s.

Speaking about the new card, Romain Rousseau, Sony’s Product Marketing Manager for Europe, said: “As the continuous shooting of higher-resolution images and adoption of 4K video with DSLR and mirrorless camera increases, the inherent need for larger, faster and more reliable cards becomes apparent.”

Sony also boasts that the new SD cards are x-ray proof, waterproof, temperature resistant, and shock-proof.

There’s no pricing information available just yet, but we do know that you’ll be able to pick up the new SF-G series SD cards in stores from March 2017

