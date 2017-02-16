Sony dishing out free PlayStation Plus access, but Brits get stiffed

Sony PlayStation Plus is about to go free for a limited time, but Europeans are getting the short end of the stick.

In North America, the online subscription service will be freely available for an entire week, starting at 00:01 PT on Friday.

However, in the European Union the free access runs from 10:00 on February 22 to 23:59 on February 26? That’s only five days.

Of course, having five days of free access to something you’d usually be required to pay for is better than a well-placed boot in the privates, but we’re not sure why there’d be a discrepancy.

The idea of the trial is to give non-subscribers the opportunity to sample the multiplayer elements of the games in their collection, perhaps for the first time.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the firm said: “All you need to do is get comfy, pick out your favourite games from your collection, pop them in your PS4 and you’ll find all the online modes unlocked and ready to play.

Once the free week (or five days) ends, it’ll be time for gamers to open their wallets if they wish to continue accessing PlayStation Plus.

As well as online multiplayer access, those taking out subscriptions get a couple of free games every month as well as exclusive discounts.

In the UK, a PlayStation Plus subscription costs £39.99 a year.

Is PlayStation Plus good value for money? Share your thoughts in the comments below.