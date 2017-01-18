Sony confirms February launch event, new flagship Xperia handsets incoming?

Sony is the latest big name to confirm its presence at next month’s MWC 2017 expo.

The Japanese giant has announced a media event on February 27 at 8:30am local time (7:30am UK time), ensuring that TrustedReviews’ attendees will be up and at 'em early in Barcelona.

Whether it’ll be all that exciting remains to be seen. Sony hasn’t launched any handsets or mobile devices so far in 2017, meaning we’re almost certain to see them at MWC.

The event is likely to see the arrival at least one some Xperia flagship, alongside some devices a little father down the trough.

Certainly last year’s disappointing Xperia XZ is due an overhaul, as is the Xperia X and its Compact counterpart.

It’s also possible Sony announces the Smartwatch 4 along with a follow-up to its SmartBand fitness trackers, neither of which have caught on despite multiple iterations.

The company has been scaling back its mobile operations in recent years, so it’ll be interesting to see if the company can deliver some fresh ideas that can invigorate the Xperia line.

Team Trusted will be in attendance at MWC 2017 to bring you all of the announcements as they happen.

What would you like to see from Sony? Share your thoughts in the comments below.