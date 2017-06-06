Sony has confirmed that there really is a gold PlayStation 4 model, and that it will be the only colour variant on sale for nine days.

According to Polygon, this is a move by PlayStation to celebrate their upcoming E3 showcase. Along with the golden PlayStation 4, Sony is also providing discounts on games and accessories. The sale will last from June 9 to June 17.

During the nine days, the golden PS4 will be sold at the discounted price of $249; after June 17, the console will be priced at $299.

It was no secret that the PS4 was set to enter a golden age with the resprayed slim console being spotted at Walmart in the US just last week.

The console includes a similarly flashy controller and will pack in 1TB of storage. The golden Playstation 4 surely won’t stick around for long, so if you want to get your hands on it then you better act quickly.

Sony hasn't yet broken down the accessories and games that will be on sale too, the good news is that we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Are you going to pick up the gold PlayStation 4? Let us know in the comments.