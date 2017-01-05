Meet the A1, Sony's first 4K OLED TV

After months of speculation, Sony has confirmed it will be joining the OLED TV game.

At CES 2017, Sony unveiled its first Bravia 4K OLED TV, dubbed the A1E series in the US and A1 in the UK.

This technically isn't Sony's first OLED TV - in 2011, the company released a 11-inch model that cost around £3000. It's taken some time but the company is finally pushing this technology for big screens. Sony won't confirm whether the OLED panel is manufactured by LG, but given LG is the only company pumping money into OLED at the moment, that is a safe assumption.

Sony also wouldn't be drawn into confirming the set's peak brightness, but assuming this is one of LG's latest and best, we're looking at a maximum of around 800 nits.

The TV will come in 55, 65 and 77 inches, and will feature the same X1 Extreme processor found in the excellent Sony KD-65ZD9BU.

Related: All the latest news from CES 2017 in Las Vegas

What makes this OLED TV stand out from the crowd is Sony’s Acoustic Surface technology, which makes sound by vibrating the screen. That means the sound comes directly from the screen, removing the need for extra, visible speakers.

The Sony A1E (or A1) will also support the Dolby Vision variant of HDR. Previously, LG was the only major brand to offer Dolby Vision alongside the more common HDR10 format.

Pricing details have yet to be announced, but Sony says we'll see the A1/A1E in 2017.

Should you buy a 4K TV right now? Head-to-head

5238752710001