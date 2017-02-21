Looking for information about the mysterious Sonos Playbase? Well you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what we know, including details on the Sonos Playbase release date, price, and design.

Sonos doesn't release speakers frequently, which means every new product feels pretty special. In fact, the last time we saw a new Sonos product was in 2015, with the revamp of the already-existing Play:5 speaker.

Cue, rumours of the Sonos Playbase, an alleged sound bar that carries your TV on its back...

Sonos Playbase News: What is it, and how did we find out about it?

The device appears to be a sound base, which is a type of sound bar that sits directly beneath your television.

Recent leaks have brought the Sonos Playbase to mass attention, but the product has technically been in the public domain since November 8, 2013. That’s when Sonos filed for the ‘Playbase’ trademark with the USPTO, revealing that a new product was in the works.

But the latest news comes courtesy of blog ZatsNotFunny, which spotted a listing on retailer BH Photo for the Sonos Playbase in both black and white colour options.

We’ve even seen several images of the device leaked – check out the main image on this page, or scroll down for more snaps.

Unfortunately, Sonos hasn’t confirmed the existence of the Playbase sound base. We asked for comment and received the following response: “It is Sonos’ policy not to comment on rumours or speculation regarding future products."

Sonos Playbase Release Date: When can you get it?

There’s no official word on a release date, but the BH Photo leak we mentioned earlier suggested that the new product would debut in March 2017.

Sonos Playbase Design: What does it look like?

We’ve seen several images leaked to Twitter, which you’ll find here:

It looks like a traditional sound bar, albeit with a more flat back end where the TV can sit. From the pictures, we can see that there’s a wraparound speaker grille on the front, an Ethernet port on the back, and a button on the side. It’s also possible that there may be touch controls, as was the case with the second generation Sonos Play:5 speaker.

Sonos Playbase Price: How much will it cost?

The BH Photo listing put the Playbase at a lofty price of $699, but Sonos has never been known for budget pricing. Still, it seems like quite a high price for a sound base.

We haven’t seen any UK pricing leaks yet, but a direct currency conversion works out at £563 (at current rates). Given the fluctuating value of Sterling, and Sonos’ recent pledge to increase speaker prices as a result, we’d expect to pay a fee much closer to the US price – perhaps £649?

Is there anything else like this?

Despite its apparent quirkiness, the concept of a sound base isn’t that new. Bose, for instance, sells the Bose Solo 15 Series II, which is a sound bar designed to bear the weight of your television.

Image credit: Jon Maddox

There’s also the Panasonic Wireless Speakerboard and the LG SoundPlate, both of which do basically the same thing.

As such, it will be interesting to see Sonos’ spin on it, and how the company plans to justify the rumoured $699 price point.

Related: Best Bluetooth Speakers 2017

Watch: Speaker Buying Guide

What do you think of the Sonos Playbase? Let us know in the comments.