The Sonos Playbase is a soundbar your TV can sit on

Sonos has released its first new product in years: the Sonos Playbase.

Basically, it’s a soundbase. It’s meant to reinforce the sound from your flat screen TV – like a soundbar, only with a deeper, flatter shape so your TV can sit on it. The Playbase is 2.3 inches thick, but it can hold TVs up to 35 kilos (or 75 pounds).

Soundbases have existed for a few years, but Sonos has decided to get in on the action after learning most of its Sonos Playbar customers don’t wall-mount their TVs, but rather sit them on furniture.

Sonos products generally have minimalist designs, but the Playbase takes things further with a design that’s supposed to look like it was cut from a slab of granite. It’s not stone, though – the case is made from a glass-filled polycarbonate. It’s available in black or white.

On the inside, there are six mid-range drivers, three tweeters and one subwoofer – as well as 10 Class D digital amplifiers. As for connections, you get an Ethernet port and an optical input. That’s it. That might sound a little stingy, but Sonos likes to keep things simple and the Playbase’s primary purpose is to output the sound from your TV.

If you want music, the Playbase can access plenty of music services, including Spotify Connect. There’s going to be an update to add Amazon Alexa, so later in the year you’ll be able to control the Playbase with an Amazon Echo or Amazon Echo Dot.

As with all Sonos products, the Playbase can work in isolation or be paired with other Sonos products. You can add a subwoofer for more and deeper bass, or connect to a pair of Sonos Play:1 units and use them as surround speakers. Or you can hook up your Playbase to a bunch of Sonos speakers throughout your home and use them as a multiroom audio system.

The Sonos Playbase will cost £699 in the UK, and it comes out in early April 2017.

Thinking about buying a soundbase? Let us know in the comments below.