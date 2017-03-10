Sonic The Hedgehog finally gets a special move... 25 years on

Sega’s most illustrious character returns in all of his 16-bit glory this spring with the release of Sonic Mania - only this time the iconic blue hedgehog has some new moves.

While the Sega-made 2D title takes its inspiration from the MegaDrive/Genesis classics of the early 1990s, it doesn’t mean the developers haven’t looked to add to his repertoire.

"Tails flies, Knuckles can glide and climb. Sonic had nothing,” Sega's Aaron Webber told Engadget.

As a result, Sonic now has something. A new “drop dash” move that allows Sonic to land from a jump attack and instantly fire off in any direction.

The report from an Engadget hands-on says it “lets the player drop down from a jump into an accelerated, controllable spin-dash attack. Once on the ground, players can instantly change direction without coming out of the attack.”

Also on Friday, Sega released a new Sonic Mania level. Green Hill Zone Act II is inspired by the original, but features new routes (including a new upper level) and secrets.

Here you can see Sonic’s new signature move and get a look at the flash 60-frames-per-second visuals that give add an incredible smoothness to the traditional 16-bit sprites.

Sonic Mania, which re-imagines zones from Sonic 1, 2 and 3 is out this spring for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Also scheduled for 2017 is a new, as-yet-unnamed game codenamed Project Sonic, which looks continue the legacy of the Sonic Generations franchise.

Will you be revisiting Sonic's heyday this spring or will you be waiting for Project Sonic? The new 3D title inspired by Sonic Generations? Share your thoughts below.