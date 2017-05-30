Sonic Mania: Everything we know

SEGA is playing on the nostalgia of classic platformer fans once again with Sonic Mania, hoping to excite both old and new fans alike with a brand-new adventure. The iconic blue rodent has had a mixed bag of outings as of late, so, with any luck, Sonic Mania will buck this trend and truly impress us.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything we know about Sonic Mania including all the latest news, release date info, trailers, gameplay and more.

What is Sonic Mania?

Developed by HeadCannon and Pagoda West Games, Sonic Mania is a side-scrolling platformer that aims to innovate upon the gameplay styles seen in classic Sega Genesis titles such as Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2 and 3. All of this will be enhanced through enhanced retro-inspired visuals, sound and more that bring the colourful world of Sonic to life like never before.

Sonic Mania release date – when is it coming out?

Sonic Mania is set to launch on August 15, 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

According to Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, Sonic Mania is a “passion project” that “was born out of our fans’ love of the classic Sonic 2D platform games.” He added, “This type of collaboration is a first for Sega and we hope everyone will be both surprised and delighted by it”

Sonic Mania gameplay – how does it play?

As we mentioned earlier, Sonic Mania aims to simultaneously re-invent and pay homage to titles from the Sega Mega Drive era. Players can control three different characters: Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. Each of them come with their own unique abilities such as super speed, climbing obstacles and flying into the air to reach new areas. All of these will come in handy during context-specific environments that may even house a few secrets for us to uncover.

Taking place across individual acts consisting of several levels, Sonic Mania will have players navigating the usual array of locales you’d expect from the series. Luscious green hills, dilapidated ruins and futuristic cityscapes are all set to make an appearance. Sega has confirmed that many zones will be direct remasters of classic stages. But no fear, some all-new worlds are in the works, too.

Sonic Mania trailers – how does it look?

We’ve seen a handful of trailers for Sonic Mania thus far, many of which feature gameplay very similar to that of the Genesis classics:

Does Sonic Mania look like something you’d enjoy? Let us know in the comments.