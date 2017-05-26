Songwhip solves the biggest problem with #NowPlaying music sharing

When a particular song or album is moving you, the trend is to share it on social media so your friends and followers can get in on the act.

However, depending on which streaming service you’re using, you’re potentially limiting your audience with these #NowPlaying tweets.

For example, if you’re sharing from Spotify, an Apple Music streamer can’t tune in, and vise versa.

Enter Songwhip, a middleman service that helps you create universal sharing links for your songs, albums and artists of choice.

All you need to do is drop the share link into the Songwhip.com site and hit convert. This will create a unique URL that enables the song to be opened in Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube or Deezer (via The Next Web).

The idea is you give this new universal link to a friend or post it on your social media feeds. That enables them to choose which service to open it with.

You can see how it works in the video below.

So far, it doesn’t seem there’s an app in the works for Songwhip, so it’s a case of using the desktop or mobile site for now.

Can you see yourself using Songwhip? Let us know in the comments section below.