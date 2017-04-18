Some of Apple’s most popular software is now available completely free

A host of Apple’s most popular productivity and digital creation apps are now free on iOS and macOS.

In an update on Tuesday, Cupertino has made video editing app iMovie and music production tool GarageBand free on both desktop and mobile platforms.

Likewise the iWork suite, featuring Numbers, Keynote and Pages, is now completely free (via Macrumors).

The company had offered these tools for free (and often pre-installed) for those who purchased a brand new Mac, iPhone or iPad from 2013 onwards, but those on older machines had to fork out.

Given Microsoft Office-rivaling Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps were $19.99 each, that’s a pretty significant trim.

Likewise with iMovie for macOS ($14.99) and GarageBand ($4.99), the change in tack represents some pretty serios discounts for owners of legacy devices.

Today’s prices are reflective of Apple’s attitude to accessible software produced in house. It’s easy to forget that, up until a few years ago, Apple charged a premium for its annual Mac OS X updates.

Do you use Apple's in-house software? Or are you more comfortable with Microsoft Office and rely on more powerful creative software than iMovie and GarageBand?