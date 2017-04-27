The humble coffee table hasn’t changed much since its inception but hey, why fix what isn’t broken? Sobro is why.

The Sobro coffee table is the latest product concept to have enraptured Indiegogo users, and it’s easy to see why. The creators, New York-based StoreBound, have basically kitted it out with all the tech you’d ever need – and more.

Sobro features dual Bluetooth speakers built onto each side of the table, as well as two USB charging ports and two 110v power ports. It’s also got ambient lighting built underneath, so you can set the mood for the room with relative ease.

“Designed for a digital lifestyle, Sobro is the furniture of the future,” explains Sobro’s creators. “We’ve elevated the coffee table from a piece of wood that props up unopened large-format books, to an all-in-one centre that connects your powered up life.”

But the really cool feature is the refrigerated drawer, enabling you to stock your table with more soda and booze than you could hope to drink in one sitting. You can even control the temperature of the refrigerator using the touch controls built into the tempered glass top.

“Designed with a refrigerator drawer, the Sobro keeps beverages and food chilled and always within reach,” StoreBound explains. "Never miss a goal or a moment of the conversation. More than just a cooler, the Sobro uses a compressor to keep your wine, beer and beverages ice cold and features precise temperature controls that you can adjust to your personal preferences.”

Check it out:

"The Sobro coffee table is designed to be plug and play. Simply plug in the Sobro to a wall outlet and you’re ready to go,” the Indiegogo campaign page reads.

"There’s no assembling drawers or building furniture just simply screw on the legs of the table and plug it in. Using a cord concealer, you can smooth the cord on the floor and put it under the couch where it’s out of the way,” it continues.

StoreBound claims to have already built a working prototype of the Sobro, which is good news given the coffee table’s rampant campaign success. Sobro has already raised well over $1 million – well over the $50,000 goal – and has around 1,500 backers supporting it. What’s more, there’s still 19 days left on the campaign, so it’s likely Sobro is going to rack up a lot more money.

Thanks to this success, StoreBound has promised to make good on a promise included in its $500,000 stretch goal. Since that’s been reached, every Sobro will now come with a free dongle that lets your coffee table connect to your TV and play the audio from whatever you’re viewing through the built-in Bluetooth speakers.

"Launching on Indiegogo allows us to bring this product to market faster than we would be able to without the support of our backers. We hope that you will join us in bringing the Sobro to life and making our dream of Netflixing while, in fact, chilling a reality,” says the StoreBound team.

"While everything around has advanced, why hasn’t furniture? This is why created the Sobro coffee table. Furniture reinvented for your modern lifestyle,” the team added.

If you back the Sobro now, you’ll pay $649 to get one Sobro coffee table. That’s $850 cheaper than the eventual full retail price, so it’s a relative bargain. Unfortunately, StoreBound is only shipping to the United States and Canada at this point, although UK retail could be a possibility one day.

Related: Best TV

What do you think of the Sobro coffee table? Let us know in the comments.