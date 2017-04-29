Snooker World Championship Final 2017: Free live stream and TV guide

The Snooker World Championship Final 2017 is underway, so here’s a guide to catch all the action live as it happens, including how to watch live for free online.

Once again, the Snooker World Championship Final returns to the Crucible in Sheffield. Here’s how to watch.

How to watch the Snooker World Championship Final 2017

The good news is that BBC Sport is the host broadcaster for the event, so you’ll be able to watch it live on BBC Two.

That means you can also catch the action for free online through BBC iPlayer:

If you’re on mobile, you can also bag the BBC iPlayer app, giving you the same access you’d get from the website:

When is the Snooker World Championship Final 2017?

Here’s the full match coverage schedule for the Snooker World Championship Final 2017. Note that some of the coverage won’t be available on BBC Two, as specified:

Friday – April 28

BBC Two: 10:00 - 12:00 | 13:00 - 18:00 | 19:00 - 21:00

BBC Red Button: 11:55 - 13:00 | 20:55 - 23:00

Connected TV/Online: 10:00 - 14:00 | 14:30 - 18:30 | 19:00 - 23:00

BBC Two Highlights: 00:05 - 00:55

Saturday – April 29

BBC One: 13:15 - 16:30

BBC Two: 10:00 - 12:00 | 16:30 - 17:30 | 19:00 - 21:30

BBC Red Button: 11:55 - 13:15 | 21:25 - 23:00

Connected TV/Online: 10:00 - 14:00 | 14:30 - 18:30 | 19:00 - 23:00

Sunday – April 30

BBC Two: 14:00 - 18:00 | 19:00 - 23:00

Monday – May 1

BBC Two: 14:00 - 18:00 | 19:00 - 23:00

