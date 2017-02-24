Snipperclips confirmed as a launch title for Nintendo Switch

Snipperclips will be available as a Nintendo Switch launch title in Europe, Nintendo has confirmed.

The European release will be priced at €19.99 and £17.99 in the UK, Nintendo announced in a press release. Now we have another game to play on March 3.

"Snipperclips is a charming puzzle game that encourages players to communicate, cooperate and think creatively in order to overcome the various brain-teasing challenges on offer. When playing together, each player will hold their Joy-Con horizontally and cut each other’s paper characters, Snip and Clip, into new shapes to solve all sorts of puzzling situations."

Snipperclips will also receive a playable demo next week alongside the console’s launch, letting new owners try the co-op puzzler for themselves.

The announcement comes from a Nintendo PR email subsequently confirmed by Twitter’s Daan Koopman.

We’re pretty excited about the limited edition bundle ourselves, and hopefully Joy-Con of different colours become commonplace on Nintendo Switch. The aforementioned bundle will launch on March 10th, although we don't have a price for that yet.

In addition, Snipperclips will ship with three different modes: World, Party and Bonus Games. Each of these will support different numbers of players and puzzles.

Are you happy to have another Switch launch title? Let us know in the comments below.