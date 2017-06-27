Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was "too ambitious," says dev

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 developer CI Games has opened up about the troubled development process of its flawed shooter.

Writing in a statement, CEO Marek Tyminski said the studio “spent too much effort trying to catch up with other AAA titles” such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.

It appears that CI Games underestimated the workload and size of its development team, leading to multiple delays and launch issues such as horrendous load times on PS4.

"We've learned a lot as a team over the course of development for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, much of which I believe has shaped the talented individuals within CI Games and the entire studio for the better," Tyminski said.

“When we began development of SGW3, we decided on such a relatively large scale of the game with its open world that now we realize it was just too ambitious versus what we could have been able to deliver in any reasonable amount of time."

Simon Miller had some nice things to say about Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, although came away ultimately disappointed. Here’s a piece from his 4/10 review:

“Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 offers some of the most satisfying sniping you can imagine, but everything outside of that just feels too drab and lacklustre to truly make it standout.”

It’s a shame to hear about the troubled creation of Ghost Warrior 3, although it certainly puts its sub-par quality and stream of delays into perspective.

"We're planning to make a great tactical shooter where we can focus on exciting gameplay, some key mechanics, and missions that have depth without all of the trappings of a large open-world setting," CI Games explained regarding plans for its next project.

