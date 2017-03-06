Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 suffers a three week delay

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 will now launch on April 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with an extra three weeks of development planned.

The decision for the short delay was made following feedback from the recent beta, with CI Games planning to make changes based on player concerns.

"We’ve worked tirelessly creating a whole new Sniper Ghost Warrior experience set in an ambitiously crafted open world new to the series," said Marek Tyminski, CEO of CI Games. "While it’s an unfortunate decision to delay the game one last time, we believe these final changes will result in a better experience for players worldwide on day one. Thank you for your patience – we know the wait will be worth it."

Having been announced way back in December 2014, and subsequently delayed from its original June 2016 release date, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 has been a long time coming.

With any luck, this will be the last delay we see for the open-world sniping escapade, which is shaping up to be a lot of fun.

The last title in the series launched for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC in March 2013 to generally positive critical reception. It was a flawed, if unique, shooter outing.

Are you excited for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3? Let us know in the comments.