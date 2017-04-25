Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 has some super long load times

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3’s loading times aren’t the best on PS4, with some sections taking over 5 minutes to get started.

The latest entry in CI Games' first-person shooter franchise launched for PS4, Xbox One and PC today, and it hasn’t received the best reception from critics and fans.

In a recent video by Eurogamer we catch a glimpse at the frankly mediocre loading times on PS4. At the moment, it can take upwards of five minutes to travel between the game’s four regions.

CI Games has responded by saying initial load times are “rewarded by a comfortable experience once the game is loaded.”

Even if the loading times do see an improvement in the near future, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 might not be the best shooter out there to play right now.

“Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 offers some of the most satisfying sniping you can imagine, but everything outside of that just feels too drab and lacklustre to truly make it standout,” Simon Miller explains in his 4/10 review.

