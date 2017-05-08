SNES PlayStation prototype has finally been made playable

After being found almost 18 months ago, the one-of-a-kind SNES PlayStation prototype is now up and running.

First discovered in an estate sale almost two years ago, homebrew programmers have spent endless days and nights trying to get some form of software to run on the machine. Now, it’s finally been achieved.

Hacker Ben Heck originally ran into problems with the machine’s CD-ROM drive, which outright refused to operate with the system. However, what seems like overnight, the console began working.

"I was working on this yesterday and the CD-ROM wasn't even detecting the disc," Heck says in his new video. "I came in this morning and jiggled the cables around and got ready to work on it some more, and all of a sudden it works... did a magic elf come in overnight?"

While you won’t find any traditional games on the SNES PlayStation, Heck was able to get some homebrew software running on the prototype. Super Boss Gaiden and a puzzler called Magic Floor are two games successfully loaded onto the CD-ROM.

It is believed that the prototype console is a result of the failed relationship between Sony and Nintendo where the former was tasked with creating a CD-ROM drive for the company's popular console. This didn’t go to plan, and eventually resulted in the creation of the PlayStation brand we know today.

