Snapchat has revealed its coveted Spectacles are coming to the UK and Europe. Here's what we now know about the glasses, including their price and where you'll be able to buy them.

Launched in the US in 2016, Snapchat Spectacles are connected sunglasses and represent the company's first foray into hardware.

They connect to Snapchat via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and – thanks to an embedded video camera in one temple – allow the wearer to capture short snaps of what they're seeing to share on the social network.

Needless to say, they've been a hit in the States, leaving us poor sods here in Blighty wondering when we'd be able to get our social media obsessed paws on a pair.

Now, the wait is over, with Snapchat announcing that its Spectacles are officially up for sale in the UK. Sorry, charlatans of eBay, but you had a good run...

Here's where to buy them and pricing details.

Snapchat Spectacles: UK price and where to buy

There are two ways to buy Snapchat Spectacles in the UK, though the first is only really a viable option for tourists and those who commute via London's Waterloo Station.

Snapchat has dropped a handful of its 'Snapbot' Spectacle vending machines near landmark locations where – pardon me while I quickly revist my breakfast – "memories are made".

These will be located in London, Berlin, Paris, Venice and Barcelona – London's Snapbot is located at the London Eye in SE1.

That's the bad news. The good news is that Snapchat is also embracing the wonderful possibilities of 21st century retail and selling its Spectacles online!

Snapchat Spectacles will cost £129.99 in the UK and include a pair of glasses, charging case, and cable, with shipping currently pegged at "3 to 5 working days". We'd expect demand to be high, so grab 'em while you can.

They're available in three colours – Coral (red), Black, and Teal – and can be snapped up by following the link below.

